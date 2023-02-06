Sheffield West Fork earned a convincing 60-40 win over Osage in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 6.

Last season, Osage and Sheffield West Fork faced off on February 7, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Osage faced off against Rockford . Click here for a recap. Sheffield West Fork took on Greene North Butler on January 31 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.

