Sheffield West Fork outlasts Nashua-Plainfield 48-35

Sheffield West Fork tipped and eventually toppled Nashua-Plainfield 48-35 at Nashua-Plainfield High on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Warhawks opened a thin 22-20 gap over the Huskies at halftime.
