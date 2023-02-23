Sheffield West Fork grabbed a 56-37 victory at the expense of Delhi Maquoketa Valley in Iowa girls basketball on Feb. 23.
In recent action on Feb. 17, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Clarksville. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.