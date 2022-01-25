Sheffield West Fork gallops past Manly Central Springs 45-31

Sheffield West Fork grabbed a 45-31 victory at the expense of Manly Central Springs at Sheffield West Fork High on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 17 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warhawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-18 lead over the Panthers.
The Panthers were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Warhawks cloned their points production 13-13.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.