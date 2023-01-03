Sheffield West Fork controls the action and Greene North Butler 53-17

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sheffield West Fork broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-17 explosion on Greene North Butler for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 3.
