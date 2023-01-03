 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheffield West Fork controls the action and Greene North Butler 53-17

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sheffield West Fork broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-17 explosion on Greene North Butler for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 3.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Greene North Butler faced off on February 1, 2022 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 20, Greene North Butler faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Sheffield West Fork took on Osage on December 20 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.

