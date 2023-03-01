No quarter was granted as Remsen St. Mary's blunted Sheffield West Fork's plans 54-41 on March 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Remsen St. Mary's a 17-8 lead over Sheffield West Fork.

The Hawks fought to a 32-22 half margin at the Warhawks' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Sheffield West Fork fought to within 42-33.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Hawks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-8 final quarter, too.

