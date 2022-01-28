Sheffield West Fork buries Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar under avalanche of points 63-27

Sheffield West Fork controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-27 victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in Iowa girls basketball on January 28.
Sheffield West Fork fought to a 34-17 intermission margin at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's expense.
In recent action on January 21, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 21 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.
