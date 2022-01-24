 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield West Fork buries Rockford under avalanche of points 60-21

  • 0

Sheffield West Fork controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 60-21 victory over Rockford in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Sheffield West Fork took on Northwood-Kensett on January 18 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News