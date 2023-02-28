An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic turned out the lights on Cedar Rapids Xavier 63-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic faced off on March 5, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For results, click here.

Recently on Feb. 21, Cedar Rapids Xavier squared off with Epworth Western Dubuque in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.