Shaken, not stirred, Davenport North cracks Muscatine 68-16

Davenport North's river of points eventually washed away Muscatine in a 68-16 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Davenport North drew first blood by forging a 21-2 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.

The Wildcats' shooting thundered in front for a 43-12 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Davenport North breathed fire to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 12-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.

