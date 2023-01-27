Shaken, not stirred, Davenport North cracks Muscatine 68-16

Davenport North's river of points eventually washed away Muscatine in a 68-16 cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Davenport North drew first blood by forging a 21-2 margin over Muscatine after the first quarter.
The Wildcats' shooting thundered in front for a 43-12 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.
Davenport North breathed fire to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wildcats held on with a 12-2 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Davenport North and Muscatine faced off on February 1, 2022 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
