Shaken, not stirred, Central DeWitt cracks Muscatine 71-38

Central DeWitt showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 71-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.
The Sabers made the first move by forging a 31-20 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
In recent action on December 14, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Davenport Assumption on December 14 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.
