Shaken, not stirred, Central DeWitt cracks Muscatine 71-38

Central DeWitt showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Muscatine 71-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 21.

The Sabers made the first move by forging a 31-20 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

