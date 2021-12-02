Saints understand most production will come from post presence

Deja vu?

Just a handful of months ago, players on St. Ansgar's volleyball team were dealing with uncertainty with not having a lot of varsity court time. It eventually went on a double digit winning streak and lost in the regional final.

Seven of those volleyball players either started or came off the bench in the Saints' season opener in girls basketball on Tuesday. They have already gotten a glimpse of what is to come.

"I think people think we're underrated," junior forward Madison Hillman said. "We can come back just as hard as we did last year."

Like the first match in volleyball, St. Ansgar dropped its first contest on the hardwood to Central Springs by six points to start Top of Iowa East action.

There was noticeable disappointment as St. Ansgar coaches and players left the locker room. It led for 30.5 minutes despite only connecting on two field goals in the second half.

"We didn't play anywhere like I think we can and we will later in the year," Saints head coach Scott Cakerice.

Most of the talking points from athletes that significantly played in the fall were echoed after an 0-1 start this winter.

Varsity experience being the biggest one.

"It was that first game jitters," Hillman said. "Everyone on our team is an athlete so they know the beginning will be rough, but eventually they'll get it."

Cakerice is trying to replace four senior stalwarts that pushed them to a share of the conference title a season ago and to the state tournament in Des Moines, only to falter by five points to Montezuma in the quarterfinals.

He made sure to note that the 2021-22 group is putting last season in the rearview mirror.

"This is your team," Cakerice said to his players. "We are brand new. We'll get better."

St. Ansgar is likely going to field one of the tallest starting frontcourts against team from the east division.

Hillman is 6-foot-2 and Adrianna Kruse is 6-1. It brought 5-8 Addison Tabbert off the bench against the Panthers. It has a pair of 5-10 sophomores on the roster.

Cakerice is not shying away from his personal viewpoints on the season Hillman, the lone starter back from last year's team, could have.

"I really believe this, she should score 20 points a game and get at least 10 rebounds a game in our conference," Cakerice said.

If Tuesday was any indication, and Hillman believes it will be a season-long theme, she'll have to battle some tough defenses.

Central Springs crowded the paint with three or four defenders each time Hillman got a touch. She would then kick it out to her three-point shooters or try to find Kruse.

"It is going to happen almost every game," Hillman said. "They'll beat up on me and (Adrianna) in the lane. We had the shots and they just weren't falling for us. Running me and (Adrianna) from block to block will help."

Cakerice called Hillman "unselfish," but added that unselfishness is almost too much. He is fully immersed in the fact that dominating the post is going to be the most successful strategy to pile up victories.

"Ninety percent of our shots were probably inside the lane," Cakerice said. "Right now, we'll get the ball inside We are going to be that way all year until our guards get confidence shooting the ball."

Despite the departures, St. Ansgar still wants to make a run to get back to Wells Fargo Arena. It is integrating new guards in seniors Kennedy Schwiesow and Haley Peterson and it was evident with some high turnover numbers.

Still, the winning culture Cakerice has engineered over the last four of seasons of 10 or more wins including back-to-back 20-win campaigns, is what he and his players are banking on to power through potential early struggles.

"Our conference, nobody is going to go undefeated," Cakerice said. "We keep telling the girls 'Keep coming to practice, get better, we'll be fine.'"

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

