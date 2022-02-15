Saint Ansgar's season ends with 50-30 loss to Nashua-Plainfield

It wasn't the way the Saint Ansgar girls basketball team wanted or expected their season to end, but the Saints wouldn't let the ending ruin the ride they've had.

Saint Ansgar's season ended Tuesday night with a 50-30 loss in the second round of the 1A Region 3 tournament to Nashua-Plainfield. They finish the season 15-9 overall and graduate three seniors.

Again, the Saints weren't letting the final result take away from all they've accomplished together.

"The seniors have been a big part of what we've done here the last four years with all of the success we've had," said head coach Scott Cakerice. "(We told the players) to never forget about that. We've had some wonderful experiences. Don't let this game summarize what your high school career's been. My three seniors got to play down at Wells Fargo on the court, not just sitting and watching, they got to play. Never forget that. A lot of girls never got that opportunity."

The game started slow for both teams as the Huskies led 16-6 after one quarter and 23-11 at the half. Nashua-Plainfield's defense was lights out as they held Saint Ansgar superstar Madison Hillman scoreless through that point.

The Saints looked like they might mount a comeback in the early going of the third as they began the second half on a 6-0 run. Saint Ansgar responded to a Huskey three-pointer with a steal and score by Aspen Falk, but Nashua-Plainfield closed the quarter on a 10-0 run to go up 36-19 and Saint Ansgar never got closer in the final quarter of play.

Adrianna Kruse closed out her prep career with a team-leading 14 points. Haley Peterson and Kennedy Schwiesow will also depart after highly respectable careers. The rest of the Saints are expected to be back for more next season, however, and with the likes of Hillman, Falk, Kinsey Anderson, Addison Tabbert and others, there's plenty of reason for optimism in Mitchell County.

