Saint Ansgar's Kennedy Schwiesow embracing the challenge of replacing a legend

Mention the name Hali Anderson around anyone familiar with the Saint Ansgar girls basketball program and you'll notice they respond with a smile.

Heck, if you even allude to the 2021 graduate, saying something like "the previous starting point guard for the Saint Ansgar Saints," you'll see some eyes go wide. The legendary Saint left quite the impression on the girls basketball program.

As previously mentioned, though, Anderson was a 2021 graduate; she's the previous starting point guard for the Saint Ansgar Saints. This year, the Saints have had to adapt to life post-Anderson. The role of filling her spot in the starting lineup is certainly daunting one.

You don't have explain that to anyone, but you definitely don't have to explain it to Kennedy Schwiesow. After all, she's the one living that experience.

Schwiesow, a 5'4 senior, has taken over the job of being the Saints' starting point guard this year. She's already very well aware of the enormous shoes she's currently filling. She's experienced the understandable nerves that come with that job as well.

She's also already gotten adjusted to accepting and even embracing the challenge.

"I feel a lot better (at this point of the season)," said Schwiesow. "The nerves have kind of settled. That first game was a little rough, but after we got through a few games it (became) a lot more fun. We've started to settle in and know what our roles are. It's been exciting."

Anderson was a stat sheet stuffer. Last year alone she averaged 14.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.1 steals per game. Schwiesow's raw numbers have been more modest (she's currently averaging 3.5 points per game), but any basketball fan can tell you that numbers don't always tell the full story. Saints head coach Scott Cakerice said himself that Schwiesow has been outstanding as the Saints' floor general."

"As a leader she's one of the best I've ever had," he said. "She's very vocal and is great at telling people what to do."

He did point out, though, that Schwiesow hasn't had to do it alone.

"Filling in for Hali at the point guard isn't a one person job," Cakerice said. "We rotate two or three girls there. You can't do it with just one. She does her thing, but we also have Hali's little sister (Kinsey Anderson) and another senior in Haley Peterson who helps there too. We've got three girls that can handle the ball for us."

Schwiesow herself acknowledged gratitude that she hasn't had to go it alone. She offered praise and appreciation for her teammates, particularly Madison Hillman and Adrianna Kruse, the two most experienced players on the Saints' roster.

"It's really all about communication for us," Schwiesow said. "We haven't had a lot of experience together on the court aside from our two bigs (Hillman and Kruse). Us talking to each other and making sure we know who's going where is our biggest key."

The Saints are currently 3-3. Friday night saw them trail West Fork by as many as 16 points before ultimately coming back to win 42-41. They're still learning to grow and play together, but they've showed tremendous progress thus far. Getting a close win over a quality opponent, especially when they had to fight so hard for it, will help them build confidence as they enter a new regime.

Just ask Kennedy Schwiesow, the new starting point guard for the Saint Ansgar Saints.

"We know it's going to be a battle for the conference championship this year," she said. "(Beating West Fork) helps us get a little bit closer to our goal. It's exciting."

