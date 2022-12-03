Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar thumps Hampton-Dumont-CAL in punishing decision 64-23

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar showed it had the juice to douse Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a points barrage during a 64-23 win in Iowa girls basketball action on December 3.
Last season, Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with December 4, 2021 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
