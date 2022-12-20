Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar soars over Rockford 52-3

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar turned in a thorough domination of Rockford 52-3 on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Rockford faced off on February 8, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on December 9 at Saint Ansgar High School. Click here for a recap
