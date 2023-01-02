Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar pours it on Charles City 77-47

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar scored early and often to roll over Charles City 77-47 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Charles City played in a 68-36 game on January 3, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Rockford and Charles City took on New Hampton on December 20 at Charles City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
