Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar scored early and often to roll over Rockford 67-13 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Rockford squared off with February 8, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Cresco Crestwood . Click here for a recap. Rockford took on Riceville on February 2 at Riceville High School. For more, click here.

