Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar earns solid win over Buffalo Center North Iowa 46-34

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar charged Buffalo Center North Iowa and collected a 46-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on January 31, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Buffalo Center North Iowa took on Lake Mills on February 1 at Lake Mills High School. Click here for a recap
The Saints' shooting darted to a 23-17 lead over the Bison at the half.
The Saints' edge showed as they carried a 41-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
