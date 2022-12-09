 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar defeats Greene North Butler in lopsided affair 56-15

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Greene North Butler during a 56-15 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Greene North Butler played in a 51-23 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 3, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Greene North Butler took on Mason City Newman Catholic on December 2 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

