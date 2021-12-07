Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar clips Osage in tight victory 43-41

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar passed in a 43-41 victory at Osage's expense at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
