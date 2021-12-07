 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar clips Osage in tight victory 43-41

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar passed in a 43-41 victory at Osage's expense at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on December 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on November 30, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Mason City Newman Catholic on November 30 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News