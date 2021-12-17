Saint Ansgar overcomes 16-point deficit to beat West Fork

The Saint Ansgar Saints were down against the West Fork Warhawks Friday night virtually the entire game. At one point, West Fork held a 16-point lead and seemed poised to run away with the game.

What did the Saints do? Head coach Scott Cakerice said it best after the game.

"The girls didn't quit."

They certainly didn't, and because of that, Saint Ansgar pulled off the improbable comeback to win 42-41. The win moves the Saints to 3-3 on the season while West Fork drops to 3-2.

Getting there, however, seemed quite unlikely early on.

After Saint Ansgar went up 4-2 to start, Emma Martinek hit a three-pointer for West Fork to start a 12-0 run for the Warhawks. West Fork led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was a tale of two runs. Madisyn Bonner's layup to start the period was the beginning of a 9-0 run for the Warhawks that put them up 25-9 and had the game looking like it would be a blowout.

Like Cakerice said, though, the girls didn't quit.

Madison Hillman's turnaround jumper ended West Fork's run and started one for the Saints as they scored five points in less than a minute. Keelee Sheriff hit a layup for West Fork just before the halftime buzzer to ensure the Warhawks a double-digit lead, 27-14.

But the girls didn't quit.

The second half started with a jumper from Hillman being answered by a three-pointer from Maddie Hubka. It was the last time the Warhawks would respond for a while as the Saints scored 11 unanswered points after that to cut the deficit to 30-27. A five-point spurt by West Fork and a free throw by the Saints made it 35-28 heading into the fourth.

Three straight baskets to start the fourth quarter got Saint Ansgar within one. The two teams traded baskets back and forth before things came to a head with 2:32 remaining. That was when Martinek hit a floater to make it 41-38.

At 1:41, Adrianna Kruse hit a layup to make it 41-40. Bonner went to the line for West Fork 11 seconds later, but was unable to convert either of her attempts. To make matters worse for the Warhawks, Martinek fouled out one second later. The upside for them was Aspen Falk missed both of her ensuing free throw attempts for the Saints.

It was Murphy's Law for West Fork from there, however, as Ellie Weaver fouled out 25 seconds after that and Falk had another shot at the free throw line. She missed the first, but was able to sink the second and tie the game up with 1:04 remaining.

West Fork seemed content to hold onto the ball and force Saint Ansgar to foul after, hoping to preserve their one-point advantage. With 35.5 seconds remaining, however, Anderson went for the steal, knocked the ball loose and was fouled by Leah Weaver. That sent Weaver to the bench for good as she became the third Warhawk to foul out. More critically, it sent Anderson to the free throw line. Anderson missed the first, but sunk the second to make it 42-41 as West Fork called a timeout.

The Warhawks used most of the remaining clock to try and find an open look. With time running out, Hubka took a shot from three-point range, but it bounced off the rim and into the waiting hands of Hillman as she hauled in the rebound and the Saints celebrated the unexpected comeback.

Hillman was outstanding with 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks. Kruse nearly had a double-double as well with 10 points and nine rebounds. Martinek almost had a double-double as well with 10 points and nine rebounds on the evening.

