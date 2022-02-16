Saint Ansgar girls won't let ending define their season

There was one thing Saint Ansgar girls basketball coach Scott Cakerice wanted to make clear following his team's 70-50 season ending loss to Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night.

One game doesn't define your season or your career.

Nor should it. The Saint Ansgar Saints finished third in the Top of Iowa East standings this year with an overall record of 14-9 and a TOI-East record of 10-6. They advanced to the 1A Region 3 quarterfinals. Madison Hillman was named to the All-Conference first team, Adrianna Kruse was named to the All-Conference second team and Addison Tabbert was named honorable mention All-Conference. All of that means far more than one game.

Cakerice made sure that his team knew that Tuesday night.

"The seniors have been a big part of what we've done here the last four years with all of the success we've had," he said. "(We told the players) to never forget about that. We've had some wonderful experiences. Don't let this game summarize what your high school career's been. My three seniors got to play down at Wells Fargo on the court, not just sitting and watching, they got to play. Never forget that. A lot of girls never got that opportunity."

For Kruse, Kennedy Schwiesow and Haley Peterson, Tuesday marked the end of their careers. Replacing an All-Conference performer in Kruse will be challenging, sure. Replacing leaders like Schwiesow and Peterson will be difficult as well, no doubt. Still, there is much reason for optimism in Mitchell County.

Hillman will be back this year after averaging 15.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. The junior also led the TOI-East with 4.1 blocks per game. Tabbert will be back for her senior year as well after putting up 4.7 ppg and 4.2 rpg this season. Kinsey Anderson and Aspen Falk will be juniors next season and will be joined by a wealth of other players who gained valuable experience this year. Cakerice was adamant that next year's team will be even better.

"I think we will be better next year," he said. "That's not taking anything away from these three seniors. Our sophomores got experience. Madison's going to do much better next year because she's got a lot to learn. She's had a great start, but she's got a lot to learn. We're going to spend from now until next November shooting the basketball. We've got to get better shooting the 15-foot shot and the three-pointer to make people come out to get off of (Hillman). If we can, we'll be alright."

