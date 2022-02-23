 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruh-Roh, West Des Moines Valley shuts down Iowa City West 50-30

West Des Moines Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 50-30 win against Iowa City West in Iowa girls basketball on February 23.

The Tigers opened with a 15-8 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

The Tigers' shooting jumped to a 27-15 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The Tigers' dominance showed as they carried a 41-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on February 19 , Iowa City West squared up on Cedar Falls in a basketball game . For more, click here.

