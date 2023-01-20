Riverside Highland finds its footing in sprinting past Packwood Pekin 46-24

Riverside Highland put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Packwood Pekin for a 46-24 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Packwood Pekin and Riverside Highland played in a 31-26 game on February 3, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Riverside Highland faced off against Packwood Pekin and Riverside Highland took on Packwood Pekin on January 9 at Riverside Highland High School. For more, click here.
