'Rise to the challenge': Battle-tested Mason City girls basketball team ready for next round

“You always worry, especially with the young team, that when you’re playing top-notch competition every night, that it doesn’t beat them down,” Klaahsen said. “That it’s not, ‘gosh we’re not that good.’”

Luckily for Klaahsen, his team has been the type of team that responds to adversity.

Junior Division I basketball commit Jada Williams and breakout freshman Reggi Spotts have been the go-to players when needed. Both average close to 16 points per game and have been the backbone for the Mohawks.

To Williams, it’s been just as fun for her to see young players, like freshman Amy McDonough and sophomore Janna Braun, succeed as it is to play well by herself. The success of the past month has her feeling confident that the squad can keep its momentum going.

“We’re ready to go. We’ve been preparing since the first game,” Williams said. “We play against the top teams in the state. I feel really confident about what we can do and what we’re going to accomplish in the long run.”

But the next game will be a bigger challenge than the last. The Mohawks travel to play second-ranked Ballard in the regional semifinal. The Bombers are 19-1 and finished as Raccoon River Conference champions this winter.