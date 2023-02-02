Riceville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-15 win over Rockford on February 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Riceville and Rockford squared off with February 10, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Riceville faced off against Charles City . For more, click here. Rockford took on Manly Central Springs on January 27 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.

