Riceville runs past Tripoli 58-23

Riceville head coach Darcy Fair said the Wildcats' win over Tripoli Tuesday night was a team effort. Her daughter, senior point guard O'Malley Fair, said the same thing.

The fact still remains, however, that statistically, O'Malley did enough on her own to beat Tripoli by herself.

No, seriously.

Fair drained six three-pointers and scored 33 points in total to lead Riceville to a 58-23 triumph over Tripoli at home Tuesday night. The Wildcats are now 11-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.

Fair's 33 points all came by the end of the third quarter as she rested most of the fourth and didn't attempt a shot when she was on the court. The guard also played sparingly in the second, but still drained back-to-back three-pointers to start that quarter off.

"I was hot so I kept shooting," she said. "If they go in, keep shooting."

Fair picked a good night to go off as scouts from NIACC were in attendance. Darcy Fair emphasized once more, however, that it's always a team effort for the Wildcats.

Joy Beran was also in double figures with 10 points.

Riceville jumped out to a 13-0 lead and held Tripoli scoreless until 2:41 remained in the first quarter. The Wildcats led by a score of 22-4 at the end of one and 34-7 at halftime. The game moved to a running clock early in the third quarter as the result was never in question.

The Wildcats will play Central Springs next on Thursday.

