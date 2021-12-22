Riceville makes quick work of Don Bosco

The Riceville Wildcats entered Wednesday night's home game against Don Bosco undefeated on the season. When the game came to an end, that hadn't changed.

The Wildcats held the Dons to single digits on the night as they triggered a running clock midway through the third quarter. As a result, they now enter the winter break with a record of 7-0 while dropping Don Bosco to 1-6.

The Cats had little trouble in this one as they jumped out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter of play and never let up. They held the Dons to a layup and one made free throw in the second while their offense never slowed down as they took a 28-5 lead at the midway point.

At the 3:03 mark of the third quarter, a layup by O'Malley Fair gave Riceville a 35-point lead and caused the clock to run. Fair ended up as the only player in double figures on the night with 15 points, but eight other Wildcats put points on the board and all 14 players on the team got to play.

"It's always good to get everybody in," said head coach Darcy Fair. "I think it's good morale for everyone to get in and kind of play together with people they don't necessarily play with (all the time). I think that's always a positive."

Tillotti Fair contributed six assists while Morgan Fair led the team with seven rebounds.

It was the second win in two days for the Wildcats after they pulled away from Waterloo Christian in the fourth quarter on Tuesday for a 62-46 victory. With that, Riceville moved atop the Iowa Star North conference. Their season will resume on January 3rd at Northwood-Kensett.

