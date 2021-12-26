Riceville girls enter the break on top of the world

In 1997's "Titanic," Leonardo DiCaprio's character runs up to the front of the ship early on in the film and exclaims, "I'm the kind of the world!"

The Riceville girl's basketball team man not be "king" of anything, least of all the whole world. Yet as we enter the winter break, there may be no other girls 1A basketball team in all of Iowa that has a better claim to that title.

The Wildcats have entered the break undefeated at 7-0 and haven't even truly been challenged yet. A 50-44 victory over Meskwaki Settlement has been their closest contest so far. They led by just three against Waterloo Christian on Tuesday entering the fourth quarter, but even then they pulled away from the Regents and won 62-46. That domination is exactly why Riceville is sitting in first place in the Iowa Star North conference.

When asked what's contributed most to their outstanding start, Riceville head coach Darcy Fair was straight to the point.

"Dedication in the offseason," she said. "Basketball doesn't just happen from November to February so we did a lot of offseason work. Everyone's buying into the whole idea of working together to be successful."

That dedication has shown in the Wildcats' undefeated start and in their top performers. Senior O'Malley Fair has led the way for Riceville, averaging 14.4 point and five rebounds per game, while junior Joy Beran has been right there with her at 11.4 points and 8.4 boards per contest. That duo has led Riceville statistically, but coach Fair said she believes it's the belief in team unity that has allowed the Cats to start as strongly as they have.

"I think all of the girls kind of (take on a leadership role)," she said. "I don’t think there’s necessarily one person that stands out in that. I think all of the girls have that mentality of being a leader. That’s just the expectation that we have for the girls and we try to emulate that for them as well."

Of course, Riceville has been here before. They were one of the teams in 1A last season, finishing atop of the ISN at 18-4 overall including 12-0 in conference play. Then, they were bounced from the postseason as quickly as they entered it with a 58-38 loss to Kee in the first round of regionals. Fair said the team still remembers what that was like and has used that memory to drive them towards greater success this year.

"We didn’t do real well in the postseason last year," she said. "That was a hurtful piece for us at the end of last season. We looked at some things we thought we needed to do better like playing better man defense. I think programs that can play solid man are going to have success further down the road…Man defense, shooting beyond the arc and finishing at the rim are three things we felt we really needed to work on as a program."

Work on it they have, and right now it has them atop of their conference without a single blemish on their record.

Again, Riceville knows that great success in the regular season doesn't automatically translate to guaranteed success beyond it. While the currently outlook for the Wildcats is positive, they're not focusing on what happens at the end of the season. Their focus remains exactly where it always is: on the next game in front of them.

"Of course they always want the big goal at the end, but I think we just need to keep a clear focus about one game at a time," said Fair. "I don’t want to throw something out there because for us, that next game is always the most important game."

For Riceville, that next game will be on Jan. 3 at Northwood-Kensett.

