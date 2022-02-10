Riceville controls the action and Rockford in affair 64-34

Yes, Riceville looked superb in beating Rockford, but no autographs please after its 64-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 4, Rockford faced off against Greene North Butler and Riceville took on Rockford on February 3 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.
