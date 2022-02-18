Riceville advances to 1A Region 3 finals

Riceville advanced to the 1A Region 3 championship game with a 33-32 win over the AGWSR Cougars on Friday night.

The two-loss Riceville team was favored to defeat the Cougars and go to the championship game.

The defense of both teams shined in the first half ending with a score of 12-11 in Riceville's favor. The teams tossed the lead back and forth throughout the second half, keeping it close. The back breaker for the Cougars came when Riceville's Sarah Anderson was fouled going up for the game-winning shot. Anderson made her second free throw with just over a second remaining, almost securing the win.

Riceville's Madison Mauer led the offense with 11 points, six coming from behind the three point line. She was not the only one as O’Malley Fair scored 10 points to help put Ricceville past the Cougars. The Cougars' retaliated with players Karis Lippert and Grace Finger keeping them in the game. However, it was not enough as Riceville’s stout defense, led by Jaylyn Beran, shut things down.

The Cougars' season comes to an end, but they have the potential to be a strong threat in the coming years. On the other hand, the Riceville Wildcats will advance to the 1A Region 3 finals to play Bishop Garrigan on February 23rd.

