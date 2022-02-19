Resolve: Iowa City tops off Muscatine 71-33

Iowa City dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 71-33 win over Muscatine on February 19 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, Muscatine faced off against Central DeWitt and Iowa City took on Waukee Northwest on February 12 at Waukee Northwest High School. For more, click here.
The Muskies showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 33-31 advantage over the Little Hawks as the first quarter ended.
