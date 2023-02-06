A tight-knit tilt turned in West Liberty's direction just enough to squeeze past Van Horne Benton 64-57 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 6.

In recent action on January 27, Van Horne Benton faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana . For more, click here. West Liberty took on Wilton on January 31 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap.

