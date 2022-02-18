Razor thin: Sheffield West Fork earns tough victory over Jewell South Hamilton 62-53

Sheffield West Fork poked just enough holes in Jewell South Hamilton's defense to garner a taut 62-53 victory at Sheffield West Fork High on February 18 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Sheffield West Fork broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 62-53 lead over Jewell South Hamilton.

