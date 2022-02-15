Razor thin: Sheffield West Fork earns tough victory over Eldora South Hardin 50-43

Sheffield West Fork knocked off Eldora South Hardin 50-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 15.
Recently on February 7 , Sheffield West Fork squared up on Osage in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warhawks darted in front of the Tigers 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
Sheffield West Fork's edge showed as it carried a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Sheffield West Fork outscored Eldora South Hardin 17-11 in the final period.
