Razor thin: North Liberty Liberty earns tough victory over Davenport North 48-44

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but North Liberty didn't mind, dispatching Davenport North 48-44 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The Lightning's offense moved to a 28-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Wildcats' finishing flurry, but the Lightning swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

