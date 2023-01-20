Razor thin: Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon earns tough verdict over Manchester West Delaware 47-42

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon nipped Manchester West Delaware 47-42 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Manchester West Delaware faced off on January 28, 2022 at Manchester West Delaware High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 10 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For more, click here.
