Razor thin: Dubuque Wahlert earns tough victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dubuque Wahlert nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-60 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Golden Eagles' offense moved to a 36-24 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.
The J-Hawks turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles put the game on ice.
In recent action on January 25, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Wahlert took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 25 at Dubuque Wahlert. For more, click here.
