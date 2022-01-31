Razor thin: Dubuque Wahlert earns tough victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-60

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Dubuque Wahlert nabbed it to nudge past Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 63-60 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Golden Eagles' offense moved to a 36-24 lead over the J-Hawks at the half.

The J-Hawks turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Eagles put the game on ice.

