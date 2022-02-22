Razor thin: Central DeWitt earns tough victory over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 53-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Central DeWitt's locker room after Tuesday's 53-44 win against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 22.

