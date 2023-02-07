Cedar Rapids Xavier showed its poise to outlast a game Cedar Rapids Prairie squad for a 52-46 victory in Iowa girls basketball on February 7.

The last time Cedar Rapids Xavier and Cedar Rapids Prairie played in a 57-43 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against North Liberty . For results, click here. Cedar Rapids Prairie took on West Des Moines Valley on January 31 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

