Putting it all together: West Liberty overwhelms Anamosa 56-12

West Liberty painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Anamosa's defense for a 56-12 win on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, West Liberty faced off against Monticello and Anamosa took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 7 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
