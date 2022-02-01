Putting it all together: Osage overwhelms Rockford 65-24

Osage's river of points eventually washed away Rockford in a 65-24 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Rockford faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Osage took on Greene North Butler on January 25 at Greene North Butler High School. Click here for a recap
