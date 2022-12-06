Putting it all together: North Liberty Liberty overwhelms Dubuque Hempstead 83-38

North Liberty Liberty's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 83-38 win over Dubuque Hempstead during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

