Putting it all together: North Liberty Liberty overwhelms Dubuque Hempstead 83-38

North Liberty Liberty's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with an 83-38 win over Dubuque Hempstead during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, North Liberty and Dubuque Hempstead squared off with December 7, 2021 at North Liberty High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.