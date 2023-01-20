Putting it all together: Iowa City Regina overwhelms Durant 63-33

Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-33 win over Durant during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant squared off with January 28, 2022 at Durant High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Durant faced off against West Liberty and Iowa City Regina took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 12 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.