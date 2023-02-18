No quarter was granted as Solon blunted Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's plans 58-44 in Iowa girls basketball on Feb. 18.

The last time Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 53-47 game on Feb. 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Solon faced off against Independence . For a full recap, click here. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Tipton on Feb. 11 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.