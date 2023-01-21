Pretty portrait: Anamosa paints a victorious picture in win over Stanwood North Cedar 38-24

Anamosa knocked off Stanwood North Cedar 38-24 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 21.
Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Anamosa squared off with February 1, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Anamosa took on Cascade on January 13 at Anamosa High School. For results, click here.
