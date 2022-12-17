Powerhouse performance: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic roars to big win over Iowa City West 57-36

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic earned its community's accolades after a 57-36 win over Iowa City West on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
