Powerhouse performance: Nashua-Plainfield roars to big win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 50-30

Nashua-Plainfield's river of points eventually washed away Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a 50-30 offensive cavalcade during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The Huskies fought to a 23-11 half margin at the Saints' expense.
In recent action on February 10, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Nashua-Plainfield took on Greene North Butler on February 7 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
