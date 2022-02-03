Powerhouse performance: Belmond-Klemme roars to big win over Northwood-Kensett 55-33

Belmond-Klemme controlled the action to earn a strong 55-33 win against Northwood-Kensett during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 25, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Armstrong North Union and Northwood-Kensett took on Rockford on January 27 at Rockford High School. For more, click here.
